Tino Katsande
“I did an interview yesterday on Star FM #flyonthewall with Iyati and the listeners got to tune in and ask me any questions they wanted.
“As I expected, the old age issue of the leaked tape came up and I had to address it . . . AGAIN . . . lol . . . People wanted to know the why, when and how’s which for me is really not the ‘moral of the story honestly. Come now, it’s been over 7 years since that leak, I’ve moved on ( but obviously you people won’t let me kkk) and I would have hoped or assumed that you folk have moved on too lol – ahh but mhunu unogomuziva I suppose. Always trying to open a healed wound and rub some salt into it while they are at it, alas it is well I am TINOPONA, I ALWAYS SURVIVE.
“But back to the moral of the story, which unfortunately I didn’t get to say because of time limit but I will say it now.”
1. THINK before you press record .DONT RECORD ANYTHING THAT YOU FEEL Even THE SLIGHTEST INCLINATION THAT YOU MAY ONE DAY REGRET WHAT YOU ARE DOING . Listen to your inner voice always ,
2. Regardless how in love you are with your person /people , or regardless how much you feel the need to please – if you are drunk/high /intoxicated DONT make drunk decisions – you WILL regret when you are sober .3. Never be pressured to do something you are not comfortable with.DONT RECORD ANYTHING THAT YOU WILL STUTTER TO EXPLAIN LATER4. Know that it’s not really about “ I trust him /her he would never do something like that ( leak your nudes) to me”because :A. A human being is a human being – anokuchinjira – ahhh vhunza Judas Iscariot ka. The only person you can really trust is iwe and Mwari wako so please put your trust in the right compartmentB. and most importantly, once you have stored your private and confidential material in these gadgets ( phones, laptops etc) what ultimately happens with it or to itis actually no longer in your control regardless the passwords and security apps TRUST ME. In this world of technology we are now living it , anyone and EVERYONE can get access to your information and personal private stuff for as long as you have stored it . And remember, the World Wide Web NEVER FORGETS
So while I totally concur kuti your life is you life , live it how you want indeed for only you will be accountable for your actions and only you will have to face the consequences , I say when it comes to recording and storing of explicit and private confidential material , be very careful- rather siyana nazvo completely( unless it’s your professional trade ofcause) . The cons far out weigh the pros wakazonyatso gara.