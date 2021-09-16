Three people have died and several others injured in a Zupco bus and a commuter omnibus accident in Epworth.

The deceased include a 21-year-old mother and her child.

The accident happened after the commuter omnibus burst its front tyre and collided with a Munhenzva bus under the Zupco franchise near Chan’s Shops along Chiremba Road in Hatfield, Harare, Tuesday evening.

When The Herald news crew visited the scene, the bodies of the mother and her child had already been moved to a mortuary while that of the commuter omnibus driver was still trapped awaiting the Fire Brigade crew.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the accident last night.

“I can confirm that an accident involving a Toyota Hiace and a bus contracted to Zupco occurred at the Corner of Chiremba Road and Stoneleigh Road.

“The kombi was coming from town while the bus was coming from Epworth so it is said that the kombi burst a tyre resulting in the collision. It is not known how many passengers were in the kombi.

“The bus had four passengers and among the deceased was the kombi driver and a 21-year woman and her child,” said Asst Comm Nyathi.

zimeye