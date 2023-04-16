A Timboom bus headed to Harare was involved in a devastating road traffic accident on Sunday morning along the Chivhu-Murambinda road, resulting in the loss of at least 12 lives. The bus, which was carrying 40 passengers, crashed at the five-kilometer mark according to the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP). The victims include the driver of the bus. Police are currently investigating the incident, and further details will be provided in due course.

This tragic event adds to the somber toll of the Easter holiday period, during which at least 30 people lost their lives in 288 road traffic accidents across the country.