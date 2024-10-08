Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leader ⁠Senator Jameson Timba and others’ case has been remanded to today, Tuesday, October 8, 2024, for trial continuation.

Since June 16, 2024, when police stormed and detained him along with 78 CCC activists during the International Day of the African Child, Timba has been held in detention without bail for 110 days.

They are accused of holding an illegal gathering “with the intent to promote violence” in the lead-up to the recent Southern African Development Community summit in Harare.

This arrest occurred amid a broader crackdown on dissent, targeting civil society and opposition political activists.

Apparently, holding someone for more than 48 hours without formal charges is not only unjust but a severe violation of Zimbabwean human rights statutes.

Timba and others are applying for discharge.

Meanwhile, former CCC MP Amos Chibaya’s case is back in court this Tuesday, October 8, at 09:30 hours, after his bail hearing was postponed yesterday.

Chibaya was arrested on Monday last week on allegations of inciting public violence and has been languishing in remand prison since then.

When he appeared before Harare magistrate Dennis Mangosi yesterday, Chibaya was not given option to plead.

He has since applied for bail which is now expected to be determined tomorrow morning.