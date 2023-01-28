TikTok star Mya Jesus has tied the knot in a beautiful wedding ceremony which was held privately

Jesus sparked massive reactions after sharing photos of herself and the older-looking husband and their love story on social media

22-year-old bootylicious TikToker weds a 59-year-old millionaire after few days of dating. TikToker Mya Jesus has been topping the trends on social media after marrying an old millionaire Frank Badu Ntiamoah after a few days of dating. Mya Jesus confirmed the news on her Instagram account leaving many astonished.

TikToker Mya Jesus shocked many after announcing that she is now off the market and has been married to a man who is way older than her. Mya and her husband have an age gap of 37 years old.

Confirming on the story Mya Jesus wrote:

” I said yes

On 28/11/2022, I said yes to my best friend, my love, and my true soulmate. (after almost a month of talking and a few days of dating)

I always knew that the person I would finally say yes to would come easy, with no struggle, no questioning, no pains or breaks. I knew I wouldn’t have to go through “a lot”, and I wouldn’t have to lower my standards to deserve a long-lasting love, so is safe to say I manifested you; you came with no warnings and loved me the way nobody else ever did, you understood all my love languages, I did not have to tell you what type of man I like, you came and showed me what type of man you are! I always say you remind me of nobody, and that’s the truth. You’re everything I’ve ever dreamed of, the most patient, loving, and kind man I know; when I count my blessings, I count you twice. You’re my biggest cheerleader and always strengthen my faith; I couldn’t ask for a more handsome and Godfearing man, the actual definition of if a man wants to? He will, and God always has the best saved for us. and when is God’s timing? Nobody can stop it

I love you so much, and I only hope the best for us; we manifested each other, we prayed to find each other, and from day 1, it just felt right; I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you, two months in, a lifetime to go, I love you zaddy ”