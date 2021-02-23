Renowned golf player Tiger Woods is in surgery after suffering “multiple leg injuries” in a car crash in Los Angeles, California.
The LA County Sheriff’s Department said that it “responded to a single-vehicle rollover” accident in which the “vehicle sustained major damage”.
American Woods, 45, had to be “extricated from the wreck” by firefighters and paramedics.
Woods’ agent Mark Steinberg said: “He is currently in surgery and we thank you for your privacy and support.”
