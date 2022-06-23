Hipu-Hopu-Yemu-Ghetto trendsetter, Ti Gonzi has implored on local fans to pray for fellow musician and top Zimdancehall artist, Dobba Don, who is said to be now in a state of destitution owing to drug addiction.

Multiple reports have suggested that ‘Titos Mukweva’ as Dobba Don is affectionately known by his legion of followers, is now destitute and moves around with drug-peddling youths in the capital’s townships.

And, according to Ti Gonzi, people should stop talking about Dobba Don’s current state of alleged destitution on social media. Instead, Zimbabwean music lovers are supposed to help the Muti Mukuru singer through prayers so that he is rescued from the murky waters of drug addiction that have debased the talented Zimdancehall crooner to sheer destitution and deprivation.

This, Ti Gonzi said, while opening up to a local publication about his own battle against drug and substance house.

The local hip-hop entertainer went down memory lane- narrating the negative effects drug addiction had on- not only his musical career- but his marital life as well. Ti Gonzi said people used to take advantage of him, a situation that was made even worse by the loss of his mother and manager.

He added that he would also pen songs for other people, with absolutely no benefit on his part.

To be honest, there was a point I started to see the real picture. I started to think about all the artists who became famous through my name. I wasn’t taking my business seriously so some artists took advantage of that and started to make money through me. I wrote songs for them but I didn’t get money for that but rather they were the ones who were benefiting from my labour. It really affected me and I was left out and that was the same time I lost my mother. I lost my manager Kelvin Mutandwa. Honestly, I was hurt because we were so happy and good together but, unfortunately, all is now history. The Kufamba Murima hitmaker also added, saying: During the period I was a drug addict, I started fighting with my baby mama, every time, I became so abusive and ndaiwanza hasha. I made the wrong decisions. I was not even responsible for the upkeep of my baby because my focus was all on drugs. Unfortunately, due to misunderstandings and fights, we broke up with my baby mama.

After realising that he had lost a lot because of his addiction, Ti Gozi said he decided to quit the drugs. The artist made special mention of a fan by the name Saint, who helped him quit the drugs.

Zwnews