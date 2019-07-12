Zim donkey gang raped by Zhombe trio

In a very disturbing case, three s_ex starved Zhombe men were allegedly caught red-handed having s_exual intercourse with a donkey.

The B-Metro reports Moses Chigumbu got the shock of his life when he caught three-man red-handed having s_ex with his donkey, in a nearby bush in Zhombe.

Chigumbu then summoned fellow villagers and they surrounded the three but only managed to apprehend Evidence Siziva after the others made their escape.

Appearing before Kwekwe magistrate Mr Storey Rushambwa facing bestiality charges, Siziva pleaded not guilty.

In response, Siziva denied the allegations claiming that they were spurious.

”One of the men who reported me does not like me because he knows I am having an affair with his daughter,” said Siziva.

He was remanded out of custody to Friday for the commencement.

agencies