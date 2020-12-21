The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has confirmed the death of three minors in a disused shaft in Kuwadzana 5’s Paddock area.

The police says the three minors went swimming on the 19th of December 2020 at around 1400 hours and did not return home.

The police announced the unfortunate news on its microblog Twitter account:

“ZRP confirms the death of three minors in a disused shaft in Kuwadzana five Paddock area on 19/12/20.

“The three minors went swimming on 19/12/20 at around 1400 hours.

“They did not return home and a search was conducted, resulting in the location and retrieval of their bodies on 20/12/20.

“The bodies have since been taken to hospital for ppost-mortem”

-Zwnews