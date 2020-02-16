Hell hath no fury like three fraudsters who duped Gwanda businessman, Tshiyane Ncube, of an assailing US$3 000 after lying to him that they were selling pieces of the precious stones.

Two of the suspects, Phillip Mpofu (63) who resides in Bulawayo’s Nkulumane suburb and 33-year-old Mandlenkosi Sibanda of Filabusi, have since been nabbed by police in connection with the crime. Their other accomplice, only identified as SaThembelani, is still at large.

It is the state’s case that on January 18, the trio met Tshiyane at Stanmore Business Centre in Gwanda and claimed that they were selling pieces of gold and diamond stashed in Esigodini. Ncube is understood to have consented to the dubious deal and paid US$3 000.

The arrangement was that, SaThembelani and Tshiyane would then travel to Esigodini where the former was supposedly going to hand over the diamond carates and gold nuggets to the latter.

However, while on the way to Esigodini, SaThembelani told Tshiyane that he wanted to ‘relieve’ himself before he disappeared with the complainant’s money . Realising that he had been duped, Tshiyane reported the matter to police leading to the apprehension of Mpofu and Sibanda.

The two were remanded in custody to February 24 for trial after they appeared before Gwanda magistrate, Nomagugu Sibanda, facing fraud charges last week.

State Media