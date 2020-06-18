AT LEAST three people are feared dead and a further three seriously injured after a horrific head on accident at Truckers Inn, about five kilometres from Kwekwe.

A red Honda Fit heading towards Harare smashed head on with a Nissan sedan just at the site where haulage trucks take a recess on the outskirts of Kwekwe.

A source who arrived a few minutes after the accident told Zimbabwe Voice that the Kwekwe Fire Brigade was trying to retrieve the passengers of the Honda Fit who appeared dead.

Details about the exact cause of the accident were yet to be ascertained at the time of publishing.

This is a developing story…

