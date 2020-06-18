Sources tonight say Health Minister Obadiah Moyo has been arrested by the Zimbabwe anti corruption commission(ZACC) over Covid-19 tender scams involving Drax International and Jaji.
President Mnangagwa’s son who is yet to be arrested has been named as one of the key players in the scandal. His business partner and family friend Delish Nguwaya has been arrested and denied bail.
When ZACC spokesman John Makamure was asked by reporters whether they had Moyo for questioning or under arrest, he said “I am not aware of any questioning. Talk to me tomorrow when I have checked with our investigations unit.”
Finally the @MoHCCZim Minister Obadiah Moyo has been arrested. I sincerely hope that we are not going to see another catch & release episode. We want to see justice & restitution of misappropriated funds. This is the time to set the record straight on zero tolerance on corruption
The main question on everybody's head,
