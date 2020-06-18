Sources tonight say Health Minister Obadiah Moyo has been arrested by the Zimbabwe anti corruption commission(ZACC) over Covid-19 tender scams involving Drax International and Jaji.

President Mnangagwa’s son who is yet to be arrested has been named as one of the key players in the scandal. His business partner and family friend Delish Nguwaya has been arrested and denied bail.

When ZACC spokesman John Makamure was asked by reporters whether they had Moyo for questioning or under arrest, he said “I am not aware of any questioning. Talk to me tomorrow when I have checked with our investigations unit.”

Unconfirmed reports coming from Harare indicate that the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission has indeed arrested the country’s Minister of Health and Child Care Obadiah Moyo pending questioning.