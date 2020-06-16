Venerated award winning Zimbabwean journalist and filmmaker Hopewell Chin’ono has taken a scathing attack on ‘incompetent communicators’ working for Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, saying it’s either they are just incapable or bent on ridiculing him.

According to Chin’ono, those tasked with writing Chiwenga’s official speeches must know the former army commander’s level of command for English Language and find better ways of prepackaging his speeches in cognisance of the VP’s oratory abilities.

Since joining politics on the back of a military coup that toppled the late long-ruling Zimbabwe president Robert Mugabe and replaced him with current leader Emmerson Mnangagwa in November 2017, Chiwenga has become a target of jokes for his corrupted pronunciation of English words.

But Chingono contends that it is those tasked with preparing his speeches who are the scapegoats for Chiwenga’s on-screen problems with the Queen Mother’s language.

“How Chiwenga pronounces English words doesn’t bother me a bit!” the revered journalist wrote on Twitter.

“He (Chiwenga) is surrounded by incompetent communicators who either don’t know their job, or are meant to deliberately ridicule him. There are better ways of writing a speech for your principal cognisant of his abilities!” said Chin’ono.

He was referring to the latest incident in which Chiwenga struggled to pronounce the word ‘debilitating’ in his speech on the occasion of the National Day of Prayer and Fasting held at State House in Harare on Monday.

