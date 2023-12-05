Thomas Nyamhunga, the Mufakose resident who went on a stabbing spree on Sunday night, resulting in the tragic death of Emmanuel Tinenyasha Mauka (five) and the injury of Andile Tawananyasha Mauka (eight), has been apprehended in Waterfalls, Harare.

Nyamhunga, residing at house number 78 Crowbrough Way in Mufakose, was sought for a murder case and attempted murder.

The injured child, Andile Tawananyasha Mauka, is currently receiving medical care at Sally Mugabe Central Hospital.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrest, stating that Nyamhunga is set to appear in court soon.