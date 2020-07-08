The animosity that MDC-T leader Thokozani Khupe has created between herself and supporters of her political arch-nemesis Nelson Chamisa was on public display at the burial of the popular MDC Alliance’s mother this Wednesday.

Sources told Zwnews that some supporters tried to chase away Khupe and her delegation. It is also alleged that attempts at blocking Khupe’s convoy from gaining access into the Chamisa homestead were also made by some MDC Alliance supporters.

The youths who were baying for Khupe’s blood, reportedly refused to cool tempers despite efforts from the party’s organising secretary to stop them.

“After his efforts to rein in the volatile situation stumbled, Khupe had to call Chamisa himself to intervene’.

Khupe was recently declared the legitimate leader of the main opposition, in a shock Supreme Court ruling which nullified Chamisa’s presidency, on March 30.

Since then, the Khupe camp has been on an offensive- dismissing legislators aligned to the MDC Alliance leader and also managed to violently occupy the Harvest House which headquartered the Chamisa-led opposition.

more details to follow…

Zwnews