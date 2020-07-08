A customs official who tested positive for Covid19 has seen the neighboring country closing its Beitbridge Border Post in the pursuit of allowing health authorities to carry out fumigation services to mitigate the spread of the deadly pandemic.

According to reports, the South Africans are just clearing commercial traffic within their customs yard pending further moves and have also stopped accepting haulage trucks from either side of the border until completion of fumigation services.

The state media reported that the South African Revenue Services (SARS) has since dispatched a notice to inter border agencies in Zimbabwe advising them of the latest development.

“Please be advised that SARS Beitbridge has been temporarily closed with immediate effect,” partly reads the statement from SARS.

“Trucks that are currently inside the yard will be processed in order for them to leave but those that are still in the queue to enter customs will not be allowed into the yard. SARS BBG management is in a meeting right now and they will update us with full details once the meeting is over. The issue is Covid-19 related and may entail further closure for deep cleaning and fumigation,” said SARS.

