FORMER MDC-T President Thokozani Khupe has rushed to the High Court seeking to prevent party President Douglas Mwonzora from recalling her as an MP.

Khupe’s lawyers filed an urgent application at the High Court in Bulawayo.

Her urgent application cites the Movement for Democratic Change, Douglas Mwonzora, Morgen Komichi (MDC-T chairperson), Paurina Mupariwa (MDC-T Secretary-General), The Speaker of the National Assembly, The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission, and the Minister of Local Government and Public Works.

In her application, Khupe argues that the manner in which Mwonzora is seeking to recall MPs and Councillors is arbitrary, goes against natural justice and is grossly unreasonable.

Part of the application reads,

This is an Urgent Chamber Application to interdict the 1st, 2nd, 3rd and 4th Respondents from putting into operation and effect, a decision of the National Council of the 1st Respondent, taken on the 26th of November 2021, by which decision, the 1st, 2nd 3rd

and 4th Respondent seek to withdraw 1st Respondent’s members and officials serving in rural or urban or provincial councils or in the National Assembly (both Parliament and the Senate) on the arbitrarily and spurious premises that such of the 1st Respondent’s members or officials are suspected to be politically consorting with a competing political organization, or are aligned to the 1st Applicant (Thokozani Khupe) who is regarded as a threat to the 2nd Respondent (Douglas Mwonzora)’s Presidential position in the 1st Respondent’s organization (MDC-T). The manner by which the persons to be recalled by the 1st Respondent from deployment in rural, urban and provincial councils and from the National House of Assembly is arbitrary, observing not even the basics of natural justice, is so grossly unreasonably such that a reasonable administrators seized with issues such as 1st Respondent’s administrators were on the 26th of November 2021, would not have conducted themselves in the manner 1st respondent’s administrators did. On the 26th of November 2021, the 4th Respondent, convened the 15t Respondent’s National Council Meeting at which 1st Respondent’s members traded accusations of political infidelity without base. It was particularly alleged that I was at the head of those that were sympathetic to 1st Respondent’s political nemesis, ZANU (PF), and that, yet others were politically consorting with a competing political party, the Movement for Democratic Change Alliance. The meeting aforesaid was chaired by the 3rd Respondent (Morgen Komichi), and it degenerated into a slanging match, by which at the end of the day my names and those of the 2nd and 3rd Applicants among others, were shouted out of the floor as the names of persons that should be recalled.

Mwonzora and the other respondents are yet to respond to the application.

