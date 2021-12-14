President Emmerson Mnangagwa will be launching Zimbabwe’s e-passport this afternoon.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information Publicity and Broadcasting Services Nick Mangwana says the move will go a long way in solving the backlog.

He adds that the development will see Zimbabwe now issuing highly securitized biometric passports.

Mangwana points out that an efficient passport production will also be realised.

Meanwhile is facing a huge passport backlog, with people having to wait for years after application.

The government attribute the delays to lack of passport paper and consumables.

However, critics say the government is trying to stop people from leaving the country hence the bottlenecks in accessing passports.

The government reportedly accuses those living and working abroad as sell outs who paint the country in bad light.

Zwnews