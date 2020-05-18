The MDC- T leader Thokozani Khupe was reportedly granted police protection, BusinessTimes reports. The matter came to light as it emerged that Douglas Mwonzora and Morgen Komich were also seeking police protection amid rising threats from rivals.

According to the publication:

Mwonzora and Komichi’s appeal for Police Protection Unit (PPU) help comes after government granted acting MDC leader Thokozani Khupe police protection.

Khupe was declared the legitimate MDC T leader by the supreme court that restored the party’s 2014 structures and declared Nelson Chamisa the illegitimate MDC leader.