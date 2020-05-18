The Nelson Chamisa-led main opposition MDC Alliance has condemned a recent ban on private commuter omnibuses (kombis) by the Government, saying the ban will plunge commuters into severe challenges.

In a statement, the party’s Secretary for Transport and logistics, Settlement Chikwinya said many transporters are against partnering the Zimbabwe United Passenger Company which has a trait of bad mantainance of vehicles.

“In any case ZUPCO has had failures of old , mostly associated with State Enterprise under a ZANUPF government,the failure to adhere to basic tenets of corporate governance,poor service, corruption and incurring of massive losses,” said Chikwinya, who is also legislator for Mbizo constituency.

Read the full statement below:

“MDC Alliance Condemns Ban on Private Players in Public Transport System

Mnangagwa has effectively banned private actors in providing public transportation services through the ban of kombis.

The move is not only creating a monopoly for ZUPCO but will create challenges for commuters.

ZUPCO as seen in the first two weeks of the so called phase two is unable to provide adequate transport to the people already allowed to report for work.

Half the time commuters wait long hours to be able to travel to and from work,the level of inconvenience is unbearable.

Many transporters are against partnering ZUPCO providing it with their vehicles due to poor mantainance of vehicles in the scheme.

That itself is also a danger to commuters who are transported in unroadworthy vehicles,the ZUPCO badge puts an inspection immunity by VID therefore taking away the available remedy.

Without proper parastatal reform ZUPCO will once again fail ,the ban on kombis will result in transport challenges.

The government ought to allow private actors to participate in provision of public transport under regulations meant to curb the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

These may include but not limited to mandatory disinfecting of the kombis through a monitored framework,limited number of passengers possibly half of the usual carrying capacity, enforcement of the use of masks and sanitisers.

That the police check compliance at all desgnated checkpoints.

Hon S Chikwinya.

MDC Alliance National Secretary for Transport and Logistics“

Zwnews