This Flag Zimbabwe activist Evan Mawarire has lost his father Kinson Mawarire. The sad news was revealed via a Facebook post.

Pastor Evan Mawarire said:

The day I dreaded the most has come upon me. My friend, my mentor, my dad has gone home to the Lord. Kinson Mawarire u taught me to pray without ceasing, the courage to be different & to defend what I cherish. I’ll miss u terribly daddy. Fambai zvakanaka baba, so heartbroken, I have no words for what my heart feels.

What they said..

Promise Mkwananzi..Gutted to learn of your fathers passing on after all he went through in 2016. Rest in eternal peace old man. You’re gone but you’ve left us a gem of a son, through whom many’s hopes continue to exuberate. Evan!