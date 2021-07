The country by yesterday, had 93 421 confirmed cases of Covid 19, including 61 723 recoveries.

Active cases stood at 28 828, and 2 301 new cases.

In total the number of deaths were 2 870.

New recoveries stood at 2 096, with 61 deaths recorded in the last 24hrs.

The number of people vaccinated was (1st Dose)1 352 514 and 2nd Dose) 664 587.

Zwnews