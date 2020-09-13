A 19-year old man from Mberengwa, Midlands province, invited trouble for himself after he stole a car from a driving school before being nabbed by police details when the same vehicle was involved in an accident.

Oliver Godza (19), who is a learner driver at Junior Driving School in Mberengwa was arraigned before the magistrates court, facing theft charges charges and driving without a licence.

Mberengwa magistrate Evia Matura sentenced Godza to 60 days in jail or a fine of RTGS$5 000. Godza paid RTGS$1 000 bail on the car theft charge.

Prosecuting, Mike Ncube told the court that Godza took the car on September 5, 2020 and drove it along Mberengwa C-Mine Road in the absence of an instructor.

But Godza denied the car theft charges despite pleading guilty to driving without a license.

“I did not steal the car. When I talked to the instructor he advised me to come for lessons at 4pm. He was not at the driving school when I got there and I was told he was at the shops. I took the car with the intention of fetching him then drive under his supervision,” he said.

The trial on the car theft charge will continue on September 23, 2020.

mirror