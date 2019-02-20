Gweru man electrocuted while stealing chicken

A serial Gweru thief has been electrocuted while attempting to cut a charged live wire with pliers in a chicken stealing spree.

The unidentified man (pictured) was electrocuted in the wee hours on Wednesday morning in Mkoba 5 suburb after he tried to cut an illegally connected charged live wire that supplied electricity to the chicken’s cage.

An eyewitness, Tarisai Masochera said the thief had been terrorising locals for months now, but ran out of lucky after he met his imminent justice.

“The man was electrocuted near house numbers 32 while attempting to steal backyard reared chickens.

“There was an illegal cable that was supplying lighting outside so the man tried to cut it with a pliers to seek cover resulting in him being electrocuted while holding his pliers,” said Tarisai.

