Acting Zanu PF national spokesperson Patrick Chinamasa has told the opposition and dissenting Zimbabweans who are eyeing street protests to force the ruling party out of power on July 31, that there is no vacancy at any governmental level, including the presidency.

Chinamasa made the remarks in a press conference in Harare yesterday.

“It’s high time those planning violence know that this country has authority, and there’s no vacuum- I repeat no vacuum- or vacancy at any level of those authorities. From the lowest level of authority to the presidency, there’s no vacuum or vacancy,” said Chinamasa.

Watch video below:

Zwnews