Despite playing a leading role in mobilising for the planned demonstrations slated for July 31, Transform Zimbabwe leader Jacob Ngarivhume will not be able to be among the protesters as he has been denied bail and remanded in custody to the 14th of August.

Ngarivhume together with award-winning Zimbabwean journalist Hopewell Chin’ono, were arrested on Monday and are both accused of inciting public violence.

Despite the vicious clampdown directed at activists and opposition political figures, defiant Zimbabweans have maintained that the 31 July protests will go on, as scheduled.

more details to follow…

Zwnews