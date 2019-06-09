The Pope Changes A Line In The “Our Father” Prayer

POPE Francis has changed the Lord’s Prayer after criticizing the English translation for implying that God — not Satan — leads people into temptation.

Francis approved an alteration the line ‘‘lead us not into temptation’’ which now reads ‘‘do not let us fall into temptation’’, which is closer to the French translation.

Speaking about the change back in 2017, Francis said: ‘‘It’s Satan who leads us into temptation, that’s his department.’’

The pontiff continued: ‘‘I am the one who falls. It’s not Him pushing me into the temptation to then see how I have fallen.

A father doesn’t do that, a father helps you to get up immediately.’’

The change comes after 16 years of research by Biblical scholars, and corrects what they believe was an error when the prayer was translated.

It is thought that Jesus originally spoke the prayer in Aramaic, before it was translated into Greek and other languages.Daily Mail