Full Text: Zim Health Workers Union Issues Notice To Go On Strike

The Zimbabwe Health Workers Union (ZIHWU) is saddened by the prevailing economic situation which has reduced its membership to become the working poor.

Salaries have lost value, leaving workers in abject poverty. As a union, we are deeply concerned by the employer’s insincerity on the plight of workers besides several calls by the Health Apex Council to have the conditions of Service of Health Workers.

As ZIHWU we are solidly behind the decision by the Health Apex Council to issue a notice of intention to embark on industrial action. As an affiliate of the Health Apex Council, we stand guided by the council on the way forward.