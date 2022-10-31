Gambling has been around since the beginning of recorded history, and South Africa offers no exception to this claim. However, until recently, there were only two choices that players had: bet at the casino or play in home games with friends.

Thanks to the Internet, South African citizens can now choose to gamble online instead of visiting brick-and-mortar casinos, giving them more flexibility and convenience than ever before! The following will discuss the increasing trend of online casino in South Africa.

Gambling Industry in South Africa

Gambling is a big industry in South Africa. The casino industry alone is worth an estimated $2 billion USD and employs over 40,000 people. But the growth of internet gambling sites has threatened this industry. More than half of the population now has access to internet. Online casino in South Africa indeed has increased around the country, offering legal and secure games that can be accessed from any computer with an internet connection.

Reasons Behind the Rise in Online Gambling

One reason for the growth of online casinos could be the convenience and accessibility that they provide. For example, online gambling is accessible from any location with an internet connection. Another reason could be that many people are turned off by traditional gambling due to the lack of entertainment options. The introduction of gaming machines, most notably slot machines, has led to a decline in attendance at casinos and racetracks.

Nowadays there are more games on offer than ever before, which means it is possible to play for hours without even having to spend money. In contrast, when someone visits a land-based casino or racecourse then they will have to pay an entrance fee before playing and may also need cash if they want alcohol or snacks.

When the pandemic hits

While the pandemic is devastating, it’s also caused an increase in online casinos. There are quite a few reasons for this, one being that people want to keep their distance from other people as much as possible and online casinos provide a great way to do just that.

Another reason could be the fact that many people have lost friends and family members due to the virus and so they don’t want to face more losses. Whatever the reason may be, online casinos are growing in popularity due to these events.

The casino industry invites more player

With the rise of smartphones, tablet computers, and other mobile devices, it’s never been easier to gamble. The casino market opens to a new type of player- people who can’t spend hours at a time at the casino but still want to play. These are players who don’t have time for trips to land based or physical casino, and online casinos provide them with an outlet for their gambling needs.

Another reason why online casinos are popular is because they can offer any games that physical casinos cannot. Some games that would only require less capital investment than other types of gaming machines such as slot machines. Players need only download an app to access these games which means that many more players get to enjoy them.

Regulation and Licensing System

Gambling is a form of entertainment, and thus, it falls under the jurisdiction of the country’s regulatory body. In South Africa, gambling activities are regulated by the National Gambling Board (NGB). The NGB is mandated to regulate all gambling activities to ensure that they are legal, responsible, and fair. To this end, they have put into place a licensing system that regulates who can operate an online casino as well as what games may be offered.

Individuals must first obtain a permit from the NGB before they can operate an online casino. They then must get accreditation from one of three designated accrediting authorities – Lotteries and Gaming Authority, KwaZulu-Natal Liquor Authority or Eastern Cape Liquor Authority. Once licensed, operators can offer their customers over 250 games from more than 20 game suppliers on their website without being required to invest in costly infrastructure.

Final Thoughts

There is no doubt that online casinos have grown immensely in popularity over the last decade. It’s not difficult to see why people would want to play at an online casino, as they offer several advantages to traditional brick-and-mortar casinos. First and foremost, you don’t need to leave your home or office. Secondly, there are more games available than at any physical casino.

Finally, they provide a safe gaming environment that lets players enjoy their time without feeling rushed or pressured by other patrons. With so many benefits, it’s no wonder these types of sites are growing rapidly. I encourage everyone to try an online casino before they dismiss them completely.

Security Considerations

It is important to be aware of the security considerations when using online casinos. First, it is necessary to use a secure browser like Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox. Second, you want to use a reliable internet connection and make sure that your anti-virus software is up to date. Third, do not deposit or withdraw money when you are connected via public Wi-Fi because this could lead to hacking.