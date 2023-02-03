The Central European International Cup was a football tournament played in this continent in the first half of the 20th century. If you want you can place sport bet Kenya – 1xBet offers the best opportunities to wager on all these kinds of competitions too.

The first edition of this tournament was held between 1927 and 1930. Despite the length of this tournament, only five teams participated, which played only 20 matches between themselves during that period. Those who took part in the tournament were:

Italy;

Austria;

Czechoslovakia;

Hungary;

and Switzerland.

An average between 6 and 7 games were played between 1927 and 1929. By contrast, in 1930 only a single match was played, which was between Hungary and Italy. The 1xBet Kenya website allows you to place a sports bet now on the best matches that these national teams play.

A fair champion who struggled

The champion of this tournament was Italy. In total, every team played eight matches within the Central European International Cup. Italy won five, had one draw and lost two matches. A particular aspect about Italy’s performances was their goal statistics. By visiting the website 1xbet.co.ke/live/football – try football live betting now and wager on all matches played by the Italian national side.

The Italians scored 21 goals, which is a good number. However, they conceded 15, which shows that their defense wasn’t as solid as we normally imagine Italian defenses. In fact, in only one match they were able to not concede goals at all, which was a 5-0 victory over Hungary. At the 1xBet betting platform you can always try live football betting on the Italian national side, as well as on plenty of other teams.

A closely contested tournament

While the Italians were the champions, the final standings of the Central European International Cup were quite impressive. The champions were able to secure 11 points. Both Austria and Czechoslovakia were tied in second place with 10 points, while Hungary had nine points. If you think you know who is likely to win a football match, you can visit the http://1xbet.co.ke/live website and wager on that contest.

In fact, by the end of 1929, when only the Italy vs Hungary match remained, Austrians and Czechoslovaks were tied in first place with 10 points. While the Hungarians and Italians had nine points each. An incredible 4-way draw would have occurred if the Italians and Hungarians would have drawn their match. Of course, all these national sides can be wagered at the 1xBet website as well.

By contrast, Switzerland was quite distant from the other four teams. This was because they ended with zero points, as they lost all of their eight matches.

Disclaimer:

BCLB №: 0000348

18+

[email protected] apply

Play responsibly