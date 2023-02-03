The English Premier League is definitely one of the most exciting football championships in the world. All its matches are featured on the www.1xbet.ng/en website as well. Plenty of teams have won it during its history, such as:

Chelsea;

Arsenal;

Manchester United;

Liverpool;

Manchester City;

Leicester City;

and Blackburn Rovers.

The latter are a team that from time to time has lengthy spells in the Championship, which is the second level of English football. Of course, the 1xBet website also features all matches from this excellent competition too.

In fact, in the 1980s and 2010s it was in serious danger of being relegated to League One, the third level of English football. As such, it is even more impressive to think that in the 1994-95 Premier League season, they were the champions.

Being promoted to the Premier League

Blackburn Rovers was promoted to the English Premier League prior to the 1991-92 season.

This was the first time in 26 years that they reached the top level of English football, and they had ambitious plans for their participation. One of the many things they did in 1992 was signing a young Alan Shearer, who went on to become a legend of the club.

The team finished in fourth place in the 1992-93 season. A year later they finished second place. Finally, they would be able to reach total glory in the 1994-95 season.

A spectacular campaign with an incredible ending

Blackburn began their 1994-95 EPL with a 1-1 draw against Southampton. Their first defeat came in the eighth matchday. Prior to that match, they had obtained five victories and two draws. On the 11th matchday they lost to Manchester United. Blackburn would fight for the title point by point with the Red Devils.

Probably the main reason why the team won that EPL season was because after losing with United, the team would enjoy a 12-match undefeated streak. During that period they obtained 11 victories and 1 draw. This streak was cut by, once again, Manchester United.

The team almost lost the Premier League title in the very last matchday. They lost this match against Liverpool. At the same time Manchester United was playing with West Ham. If the Red Devils would have defeated the Hammers, they would have been the champions. However, they only obtained a draw.

Eventually, Blackburn ended the season with 89 points, while Manchester United had 88.