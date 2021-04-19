Movement for Democratic Change-Alliance president Nelson Chamisa has bemoaned rampant human rights abuse being allegedly carried out by state security agents, more so as the country celebrates 41 years of independence.

Chamisa’s comments follow recent acts of torture meted on members of his party, Legwan Mavhunga and Munyaradzi Mafararikwa while in police detention.

The two were arrested on Thursday and appeared in a hospital bedside court session, which was convened on Saturday at Parirenyatwa.

They were remanded to Tuesday for continuation of bail application. White the Magistrate ordered the state to investigate complaints of torture as submitted by the duo’s lawyer.

Meanwhile, commenting on the act, Chamisa said:

“Activist Lengwani Mavhunga burnt with acid…This can’t be independence. The freedom promise has been deferred.

“The ‘crocodile’ (Mnangagwa’s nickname) liberators have betrayed the liberation promise. We must each and together act to give meaning to our independence. We need a new brand of politics!”

Meanwhile, MDC Alliance Vice National Chairman, Human Rights Lawyer and MP for Zengeza West, Job Sikhala echoed his boss’ sentiments:

“This is unacceptable my dearest People’s President @nelsonchamisa. This in the 21st century.

“Now is the time to draw the red line on the sand. Enough of this in our country. Using torture as an instrument of political organization in the modern world is unacceptable.”

Apparently, in his Independence Day address to the nation yesterday, President Emmerson Mnangagwa promised that he and his administration will not betray the gains of the independence.

However, critics are of the opposite opinion, they believe Mnangagwa has betrayed the gains of independence.

-Zwnews