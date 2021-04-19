Exiled former Minister of Higher and Tertiary Education, Science & Technology Development, Jonathan Moyo has taken a swipe at Minister of Information, Publicity & Broadcasting Services, Monica Mutsvangwa and her deputy Kindness Paradza for failure to distinguish between party and government business.

Moyo’s comments came after the ministry of information’s official handle was used for ZANU-PF progrmmes, and he strongly believes that there should be a clear distinction between the two institutions.

The ministry posted: “The Leader of Government Business in Parliament Ziyambi Ziyambi is asking for Zanu PF Parliamentary Caucus, including Ministers to meet at the Party HQ tomorrow at 1000 hours. Everyone is expected to attend.”

However, in response Moyo said:

“You say you’re a new dispensation and a Second Republic yet you still use government communication for ZANU-PF programmes & purposes.

“Why is this not criminal abuse of office by Monica Mutsvangwa & Kindness Paradza? Is this not proof that you’re a Second Round of the First Republic?”

-Zwnews