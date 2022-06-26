The dream of any football player is to play in one of the biggest squads in the world. The website 1xbet.com.zm – only best online betting can be used for wagering on these fantastic squads. Normally, the main reason why a player turns down a major squad is because he has been approached by another big club.

However, there is an Argentinian goalkeeper who decided to reject Manchester United. Not because he chose another big club instead, but because he wanted to follow his religious faith. This is the story of former keeper Carlos Roa, who impressed the world with his spectacular saves in the 1998 FIFA World Cup.

A career between Spain and Argentina

Roa played professionally between 1988 and 2006. He split his career between Spain and his native Argentina. The squads where he played are:

Racing;

Lanús;

Mallorca;

Albacete;

and Olimpo.

The player helped Lanús to finish in surprisingly high positions in the Argentinian league. Normally, this team finishes in mid-table, however, his incredible performances gave a lot of stability to the defense of his squad.

FIFA World Cup and a major offer

Daniel Passarella was the coach of the Argentinian football team for the 1998 FIFA World Cup. He selected three goalkeepers that had relatively little experience in the national team. They were Pablo Cavallero, Germán Burgos and Roa himself.

The coach decided to choose Roa as his starting goalkeeper for the competition. It was a really good choice, as Argentina didn't concede a single goal during the group stage. Later, the South American team played against England in the round of 16 of the competition. Roa was simply spectacular. The contest ended 2-2, and the keeper stopped the penalties shot by Paul Ince and David Batty. This allowed Argentina to go to the quarter-finals, where they were eliminated.

None other than Sir Alex Ferguson was following the performances of the keeper, who at the time was playing at Mallorca. In fact, he approached the Spanish team about a possible signing. However, the keeper remained uninterested, as he claimed that living in England would keep him away from his church.