Presidential Spokesperson, George Charamba has taken a swipe at the Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries (CZI) for imploring the government to immediately suspend Statutory Instrument 127.

CZI had said the new forex regulation has spooked the market and triggered a shocking round of price hikes, and advised the government to first consult the business sector before taking such actions with far reaching implications on the economy.

CZI maintained that while the intentions of the government regarding the instrument are noble, there are some unintended consequences as a result of this SI.

However, Charamba through his shadow Twitter handle, Jamwanda, blasted CZI saying it is making threats against government.

“I don’t like the tone of thinly veiled threat in this response.

“They acknowledge a real problem caused by their own members and yet proceed to dish out all sorts of threats!

“Not a very clever way of engaging Govt. Confirms paucity of leadership!!!!” Said Charamba.

