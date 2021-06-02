The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has urged members of the public not keep large sums money at their homes, business premises or in their vehicles.

Police in Harare are investigating circumstances surrounding a robbery case which occurred on 30 May 2021 at corner Aspindale and Glasgow roads.

The victim (34) who was driving a Toyota Hilux motor vehicle was robbed of US$17800 and cash by 6 suspects who were armed with an unidentified pistol.

In another case of robbery which occurred on 29 May 2021 at St Johns High School Emerald Hill, Avondale in Harare the victim (28) who is a security guard was robbed of his pistol 01 revolver Taurus Calibre loaded with 3 rounds by 3 suspects.

Meanwhile, ZRP is appealing to anyone with information to contact any nearest police station.

-Zwnews