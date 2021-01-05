Body parts of a local tourist who slipped and fell into a gorge at the Victoria Falls while taking a selfie on New Year’s Day have been recovered.

This was a joint effort by the police and its sub aqua team, Zimparks rangers, Mine Rescue Association representatives, Victoria Falls tourism players and the members of the Zimbabwe Rafting Association successfully executed the mission to retrieve some of the body parts.

Shearwater Adventures public relations manager Mr Clement Mukwasi representing tour and adventure companies which were assisting in the recovery of Mr Dikinya’s body paid tribute to the rescue team.

Family representative Mr thanked the entire rescue team and the Government for the effort made in retrieving the body of their loved one.

The development is set to bring closure to the rare and tragic incident that shocked the entire Victoria Falls community.

Mr Dikinya slipped at a Danger Point while taking selfies with his smart phone.

The smart phone was also recovered from the gorge but with a damaged LCD.

His body parts were later discovered downstream floating around the eddy just after rapid four.

The rescue team had to lower an inflatable boat down the gorge which was used to ferry Mr Dikinya’s remains from the eddy to the point where it was pulled up the gorge using the gorge swing ropes.