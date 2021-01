Mutare City Council Town Clerk, Joshua Maligwa, has died of suspected COVID -19.

He died Tuesday January 5 around lunch time at his Murambi home in Mutare. He was not well since mid December.

Council public relations manager, Mr Spren Mtiwi, confirmed his death.

He could not give more details saying the local authority will soon publish a statement through the Mayor, Councilor Blessing Tandi.