Tsholotsho Community and the entire Zimbabwean Community in South Africa and elsewhere, this is a plea to all of you to help our terminally ill brother Innocent Sibanda. He needs to be taken to his home in Tsholotsho to spend his last days as doctors said his life can’t be saved. As we speak his desperate sister Irene Sibanda who is not permanently employed in SA and also struggling to make ends meet is trying to raise about R5000 which is a balance needed to hire a car to carry his brother home.

Innocent came to Johannesburg early 90s and in 1995 disappeared and was presumed dead. He was discovered recently at a Cape Town hospital where he has been admitted for the last 4 years, he is paralysed. The sister managed to identity him and the hospital asked her to take him home because they wouldn’t help him any more. Well wishers and people from the sister’s church managed to raise money to transport the bedridden Innocent to Johannesburg. They don’t have enough money to transport him to Sipepa area of Tsholotsho, Zimbabwe. He is still in Johannesburg in a temporary accommodation supplied by a well-wisher and his condition deteriorating fast.

This is an urgent matter good people, please let’s take our brother home before its too late. The sister is pleading with anyone who can help and donate money or pay Malayitsha direct to urgently take her brother home. R5000 is the money needed to take Inno home. You can send cash direct or E-Wallet to the sister Irene on 0832883128