Tendi Biti seeks mental health treatment in South Africa

MDC deputy national chair and ex-cabinet minister, Tendai Biti is seeking mental health services in South Africa and on Wednesday approached court asking for temporary release of his passport until October 23.

State owned newspapers reported that Biti wrote to the National Prosecution Authority requesting to attend a treatment on post traumatic disorder in South Africa.

In a letter presented in court, Biti was invited to a facility in Capetown where he was receiving mental health and psychological support of victims of violence.