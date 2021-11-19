Former Orlando Pirates striker Tendai Ndoro has been released by a Zimbabwean lower division soccer club due to failing eyesight. The ex-Warriors forward was forced to retire from playing football because of diabetes which has seriously affected his eyesight.

Ndoro aged 36, made headlines recently appearing frail coming out of training at Northern Region Division One League side Simba Bhora in Shamva.

Newsday reports that Ndoro told close associates that he was quitting football because his eyesight was being blared by illness.

Simba Ndoro, the owner of Simba Bhora who is Tendai’s relative said he has been helping the former Warriors striker with paying medical bills for the treatment of diabetes.

“He (Tendai) is diabetic and he has been receiving treatment,” Simba told The NewsDay.

“He is no longer with us, but we have been assisting with medical bills. He was supposed to undergo an operation at the weekend. I will have to check how it went on.”