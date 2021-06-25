Norton independent Member of Parliament Temba Mliswa has called on for the establishment of a Heroes Acre to be used as burial site of great sportspersons, in honour of their contribution to the nation.

He made the call following the death of former Dynamos defender, coach and Warriors captain, Misheck Chidzambwa, today.

In a message in which he tagged Minister of Youths and Sports, Kirsty Coventry, Mliswa said:

“Kirsty Coventry what are we doing as a country to celebrate and acknowledge such greats during their lifetimes?

“In other counties these are the veterans of the sporting arena.

“We must come up with our Heroes Acre for these sporting veterans.”

Mliswa described Misheck as a great coach and central defender in his time, adding that he was a marvel to watch.

“I worked with him with the Warriors when he was the Head Coach and Gibson Homela was the TD and the team’s fitness levels were the highest ever achieved,” said Mliswa.

The former Dynamos defender, coach will be best remembered for being the first Zimbabwean captain to lift a major international trophy.

-Zwnews