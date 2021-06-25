Enock Munhenga popularly, a.k.a. Ex Q and Carrington Simbarashe Chiwadzwa, known as Nutty O are expected to appear before the Harare Magistrate Court.

This came after they allegedly tendered fake covid-19 certificates at the RG Mugabe International Airport early this month.

The two artists have worked on a single ‘Let’s talk about it’ which some described as undeniably being the future of dancehall in Zimbabwe.

The video of the single was directed by Blaqs.

The storyline for the video finds a young woman who’s caught in between Ex Q and Nutty O. Mr ‘Bugatti’ throws in a few dance moves while Ex Q raps.

-Zwnews