Norton Independent Member of Parliament has lambasted former cabinet Ministrer Jonathan Moyo who is calling for the banning of Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) from the do or die elections set for next year.

Moyo says CCC has not structures and should be banned from contesting in the next year’s polls, but Mliswa says that is illogical.

“What’s all this fuss about structures by @ProfJNMoyo. Does politics have a predefined dogma of how aspiring parties or individuals have to run their campaigns?

“Did Moyo have structures in Tsholotsho when he won there in 2005? Do I have structures in Norton? No, I don’t!”

Moyo even called for the registration of political parties in Zimbabwe saying it is long overdue.

He said no secret society should masquerade as a political party or contest any election; no political party should be registered if its leaders or members denigrate the liberation struggle or violate s3 of the Constitution.

