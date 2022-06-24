Premier Soccer League matches resume this afternoon ⁦with Herentals Fc hosting Harare City FC at the giant National Sports Stadium.

Apparently, Harare City’s second half of the season is under threat after CCC Ward 16 Councilor Denford Ngadziore

has reportedly rejected a USD2.3 million funding request for the club to finish the second half of the season.

The amount was supposed to cover the remaining 6 Months.

Ngadziore said the funds should rather be channeled to other priorities such as service delivery “not football business.

Meanwhile, according to the Castle Lager chairman & Caps United FC president Farai Jere, a local football team requires at most US$40k/month to run yet Harare City fc is requesting US$383k per month from the council to run its operations.

Below are the fixtures for MatchDay 18. ⁦

SportsBrief