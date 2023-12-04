Zimbabwean soccer talent Teenage Hadebe has officially announced his departure from the American MLS team Houston Dynamo. The international defender, who played a crucial role for the Zimbabwe Warriors in their recent matches, will be leaving the club when his contract concludes at the end of the month.

Having joined Dynamo in 2021, Hadebe quickly established himself as a key player, but a prolonged injury impacted his final season, resulting in only sixteen appearances across top-flight competitions.

Expressing gratitude on social media, Hadebe bid farewell to the team, coaches, and technical staff, thanking them for their trust and marking the end of the season with appreciation for the wins and memorable moments.

Hadebe’s Next Destination

It is not clear where he will be playing next season. Its possible he could be heading to Europe or Asia. The warrior could also look for another club in America.