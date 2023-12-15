Members of the police who were deployed at a security roadblock at the 160 kilometre peg along Harare-Mukumbura Road intercepted a Toyota Noah vehicle and arrested Leonard Murwadzi (34) in connection with unlawful possession of Presidential Inputs comprising 30 x 50 kilogrammes of Compound D fertilizers.

The arrest was made on 11 December 2023 and investigations by the Police established that the suspect bought the fertilizers in Mukumbura.

Police say investigations are in progress to account for the suspects who sold the fertilizers.

Zwnews