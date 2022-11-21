The Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC) on Sunday said it was experiencing depressed electricity generation due to technical faults at Kariba Hydroelectric Power Plant and Hwange Thermal Power Plant.

Since early last week, most parts of the country have been experiencing longer power outages, with some areas going for 16 hours without electricity.

In a public notice, ZETDC urged electricity users to protect their electrical gadgets by switching them off during power outages.

Reads the notice:

Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC) would like to advise its valued customers that it is experiencing depressed electricity generation and as a result, there is increased pressure on the grid.

This is due to technical faults at Hwange and Kariba power stations.

Customers are therefore advised to use electricity sparingly and to switch off all electrical appliances during the outages to minimise the risk of possible damage to these appliances.

All stakeholders are assured that our teams are working round the clock to ensure restoration of service.

Zwnews