The Federation of all Education Sector Unions in Zimbabwe has warned for a week long industrial action.

The Federation is pushing for labour justice in the education sector.

“On 4 June 2022 Teacher Unions under the Federation met & resolved to mobilise for a week long strike from 27 June to 1 July 2022.

“Members were also tasked to mobilise all civil servants to join the week long strike.We are demanding pre October 2018 USD salaries. @ZctuZimbabwe join us!”

Commenting on the matter, Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe said:

“We commit ourselves to the decision of the collective.

“We would have loved an earlier day but we believe in collectivism. We hope the Federation mobilises all civil servants to join.”

Teachers are up in arms with government over salaries and better working conditions.

Apparently, the teachers have also accused the government for favouring those in the security sector over them.

