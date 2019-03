GWANDA: A local cab driver committed suicide after killing a police officer in a hit and run incident.

Sources say Nqobile Nkomo (26) of Phakama Suburb ran over Constable Blackson Muzamba who was stationed in the city on Friday last week near Cinderella B Mine in Gwanda and fled from the scene.

Muzamba died in hospital on Sunday while the taxi driver was found hanging from a tree on Tuesday morning near the accident scene.

state media